The 4 Most Emotional Moments At Karl Lagerfeld's Last Chanel Show

There has been an outpouring of adoration for the legendary (and often controversial) German designer since his passing on 19th February. Lagerfeld turned catwalk shows into million-dollar, Insta-bait spectacles, and his productions as creative director of Chanel were nothing short of astonishing. From a space rocket to a sandy beach, an enchanted forest to a Havana street party, no expense was spared when creating the immersive Chanel world.