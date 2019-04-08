This Is How Much The Kardashians Are Worth

It all started with a sex tape, which was then parlayed into a reality show pitched to Ryan Seacrest as a "modern-day Brady Bunch." That show is now in its 16th season, and its subjects, the Kardashians, are perhaps the most influential family in the world. And they really know how to monetize that influence. Their collective worth exceeds $1 billion, and with each of the sisters' growing brands, that figure isn't showing signs of going down anytime soon. Ahead, how much each Kardashian is worth.
Kylie Jenner
As we recently found out from Forbes, the youngest KarJenner is the one with the biggest bank account, and is also the youngest self-made billionaire ("self-made" being a matter of interpretation). What started as a lip kit is now a beauty empire. Kylie Cosmetics' total value is at least $900 million, which, along with the cash she has taken from the business, adds up to a personal fortune of $1 billion. Because of Kylie's unprecedented influence, the company doesn't require much overhead. It outsources its manufacturing, packaging, shipping, and fulfillment, and only employs seven full-time and five part-time employees. Also, until recently, Kylie Cosmetics was sold exclusively online, but is now carried in Ulta Beauty stores.
Among Kylie's other ventures: The Life of Kylie, a one-season spinoff series on E! that followed Kylie, her business, and her friendship with then-bestie Jordyn Woods. She also rakes in a lot of money on Instagram. Last year, she topped Hopper's Instagram Rich List — eclipsing even her sister Kim K — because she reportedly makes up to $1 million USD on a single Instagram post. Kylie has 131 million followers (just two million less than Kim) and was only recently dethroned by an egg for the title of most-liked photo on Instagram.
Kylie also has a clothing line with her sister Kendall, appropriately called Kendall + Kylie, and has collaborated with OPI, Steve Madden, Puma, and more, as well as launched her own content website, app, and merch store called The Kylie Shop. Plus, she "wrote" two sci-fi novels with Kendall.
Net Worth: $1 billion USD
Kim Kardashian West
Kim K, Kris's former favorite daughter (that title now belongs to Kylie), has the most Instagram followers of all of her sisters — 133 million. In 2018, the second-oldest Kardashian daughter ranked #30 on Forbes's list of wealthiest celebrities for her net worth of $350 million USD.
Like her youngest sister, Kim K has a beauty empire of her own. What started with a contour kit is now KKW Beauty, a cosmetics company that generated $100 million USD in revenue by July 2018. And Kim Kardashian owns all of it. Also, as with Kylie Cosmetics, there isn't much overhead. Manufacturing and packaging are outsourced, and marketing is free — all Kim has to do is post about her products on social media to sell them out. She also has multiple fragrances (like Kimoji Cherry, Kimoji Vibes, and KKW Body — the latter coming in a bottle that's shaped like a miniature replica of her body), her own LuMee phone case line, a kids' clothing line with her husband Kanye West called Kids Supply, a $60 million USD home in Hidden Hills, CA, a condo in Miami, and a home in NYC. Kim also has a video game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. Last August, it was reported that the game brought in $8.1 million USD in one quarter.
According to last year's Hopper Instagram Rich List, Kim can make up to $720,000 USD for a single Instagram post. Considering Kim isn't exactly a stranger to #sponcon, you can imagine how many zeros she's racked up just by posting on her grid.
Net Worth: $350 million USD
Kris Jenner
The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch and inventor of the "you're doing amazing sweetie" momager lifestyle has a lot of hustles, to say the least. Across the board, she gets a 10% cut of all of her kids' business deals, which, when you stop to consider their total net worth of $1.56 billion USD, is a lot.
She's also the CEO of Jenner Communications and executive produces Keeping Up with the Kardashians. (Plus, she executive produced all of its spinoffs.) In 2015, the Kardashians signed an $80 million USD deal with E! for three years of filming KUWTK, through season 14. And in 2017, they reportedly signed a renewal deal for under $100 million USD, through 2020. According to Kris, the family splits all the money equally. In 2016, Forbes listed her annual income as $11.5 million USD, which has definitely only gone up in the years since.
Net Worth: $90 million USD
Khloé Kardashian
They don't call her KhloMoney for nothing. The third Kardashian sister is perhaps most famous these days for her Tristan drama — but when it comes to her business ventures, the most successful by far is her clothing line, Good American, which made $1 million USD in its first day in 2016.
She has also had a ton of brand deals (for everything from shakes that will supposedly make your stomach flat to Sugar Bear Hair vitamins), a collab with Kylie Cosmetics, a line with Becca Cosmetics, an Amazon-sponsored baby shower, and a two-season show on E! called Revenge Body. Plus, she's now executive producing a true-crime series called Twisted Sisters.
Net Worth: $40 million USD
Kourtney Kardashian
The eldest Kardashian just launched her newest business venture, Poosh, this week. The lifestyle and e-commerce website will focus on health and wellness, life and style, interior design, beauty, motherhood, and more (like "how to look good naked").
Kourtney has famously been involved in fewer business ventures than her sisters (a fact that has been turned into a storyline on KUWTK on several occasions, like the time Kourtney didn't want to be portrayed as an avatar in Kim's video game). But she's definitely okay in the money department. In addition to running several DASH clothing stores with her sisters, Kourtney has starred on many a spinoff series, like Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, and Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons. Forbes listed her annual income in 2016 at $10 million USD. In addition to her starring role on the show (which has given way to her children's starring roles, literally since their on-camera births), Kourtney has done campaigns with PrettyLittleThing, Fashion Nova, and skin-care line Manuka Doctor.
Net Worth: $35 million USD
Kendall Jenner
The most private of the KarJenner clan, Kendall was the world's highest-paid model last year for the second year in a row — earning $22.5 million USD in just 12 months. She's been the face of a lot of brands, from Adidas and Estée Lauder to Calvin Klein, Stuart Weitzman, and Proactiv.
Like her sisters, she makes a lot of money on the 'gram. For her promotional Fyre Festival post, which landed her in some major hot water, she reportedly earned $250,000 USD. She also has the Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister (plus those sci-fi books they allegedly wrote) and an $8.5 million Beverly Hills home.
Net Worth: $30 million USD
