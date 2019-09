This Is How Much The Kardashians Are Worth

The eldest Kardashian just launched her newest business venture, Poosh , this week. The lifestyle and e-commerce website will focus on health and wellness, life and style, interior design, beauty, motherhood, and more (like "how to look good naked" ).Kourtney has famously been involved in fewer business ventures than her sisters (a fact that has been turned into a storyline on KUWTK on several occasions, like the time Kourtney didn't want to be portrayed as an avatar in Kim's video game). But she's definitely okay in the money department. In addition to running several DASH clothing stores with her sisters, Kourtney has starred on many a spinoff series, like Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, and Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons. Forbes listed her annual income in 2016 at $10 million USD. In addition to her starring role on the show (which has given way to her children's starring roles, literally since their on-camera births), Kourtney has done campaigns with PrettyLittleThing, Fashion Nova, and skin-care line Manuka Doctor. $35 million USD