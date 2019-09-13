Certainly anyone who assumed that Trudeau’s absence would prevent his opponents from tearing him a new one was sorely mistaken. “Notwithstanding the fact that they were debating each other, each of the candidates took very specific attacks on the Liberal record,” says Alvaro. This, she explains, is probably a good thing for Team Trudeau. “If you’re watching last night as a Liberal strategist, you can gather a lot in terms of the way the other leaders are going to handle various issues — strengths and weaknesses.” Mills doesn’t see it that way. “I think the Liberal strategists already have a pretty good sense of where the other leaders are coming from.” From a risk/reward analysis, Mills says they miscalculated. “Anyone who was sitting down in front of the debate last night ready to make a decision, Trudeau’s absence read like an insult.”