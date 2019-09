There are a lot of strategic reasons that may have motivated Team Liberal to skip out, starting with opportunities to engage with voters IRL. “During such a short election campaign the primary objective is to be on the road, be on the ground, be in front of actual people talking to them one-on-one,” says Alvaro. Trudeau’s decision to opt for a rally in Edmonton over a TV appearance in Toronto may also be because the Liberals are lagging in Alberta. Still, Mills sees the whole “ground-game” messaging as a bit of a masquerade. “He wasn’t at the debate because he did not want to be held accountable for his record,” she said. “I think since [the SNC Lavalin scandal ] broke, Trudeau has lost some of his swagger. I don’t think [his strategy team] have a lot of interest in the English-language debates.”