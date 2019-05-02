Here's How Your Body Language Can Make Or Break A Job Interview

Eye contact can be tricky, and Brown says it's important to match the person you are speaking to though this can sometimes present a challenge. "Some people like direct, unflinching eye contact, others don’t," Brown says. "You need to be flexible enough in your behaviour to match what your interviewer is giving out." Brown adds that there isn't a hard and fast rule when it comes to eye contact and so interviewees have to adapt to the situation. "You have to practice matching so you can be good at it and so that it's not uncomfortable," Brown adds.