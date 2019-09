I Got A 3-Hour Japanese Manicure Inspired By Sailor Moon

My Sailor Moon-inspired nails, which I've now had for just over a month, are just a touch longer than my natural ones, but fully equipped with pearl moons, golden hearts, and tons of pink, blue, and white gems. Wearing them makes me feel like a wildly different person — in a good way. They're so absurd and lavish, but I dig them. And I'm obsessed with photographing them against burgers, dog fur, you name it. (Did I mention the compliments? I've never received more. From subway riders to cashiers to commenters on FB Live , everyone wants to talk about them.)