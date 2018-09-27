This Dermatologist Thinks You Should Give Up Moisturizer Forever

While Dr. Obagi has long been marked as a forward-thinker in the dermatology world, I figured I might as well get a second opinion, considering how, you know, I’ve spent my entire career going to events for moisturizers touted by derms, scientists, and facialists. “I have the greatest respect for Dr. Obagi, I think he’s a genius, and I don’t disagree with him on some level,” says New York City-based dermatologist Doris Day, M.D., a pro I frequently turn to for a balanced bottom-line perspective on all things skin. “But when it comes to skin hydrating itself sufficiently, some people's can and some people's can’t.” It not only comes down to genetics, she explains, but many other factors working against us. “In today’s world where we can’t control all the stressors and exposure and pollution, using hydrators and moisturizers makes sense,” she continues. “The more you support your skin — sometimes by using hydrators and moisturizers — the more easily you can have healthy, beautiful, resilient skin.”