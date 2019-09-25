I Got A Perm For The First Time — & This Is What I Look Like Now

Trying a new hairstyle or experimenting with colour can be empowering and exciting, but daily styling, on the other hand, is mostly just time-consuming. Kristina Ferris, the star of this week's episode of Hair Me Out, understands this on a profound level.
Ferris is a busy mother of two toddlers, which makes her hair the last thing to be checked off her to-do list. When asked how her beauty routine has changed since becoming a mom, Ferris had a simple response. "I don't have one!" she says, adding that it's normally a "mom bun or nothing."
To make her long, thick hair easier to deal with on the daily, she went to Harroin Salon in Los Angeles for a bespoke, wash-and-go perm from owner and stylist Janine Jarman. "I am hoping that this perm will help me feel better about myself," Ferris says. "I can get up and go!"
So how does it look? Press play on the video above to see the whole transformation unfold.
