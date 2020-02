Joking About My Excessive Sweating Online Made Me Feel Less ‘Other’

Sometimes it’s difficult to articulate the ways in which my life is affected daily by hyperhidrosis. Because it’s my normal, my everyday experience, accommodating this condition has become second nature; I hardly know life any different. But every outfit is dictated by it. Will this shirt hide pit stains? Are these shoes breathable or will I be forced to reach for the Tinactin as soon as I’m home? Will sweat stains be visible on the fabric of these shoes? How I wear my hair is dictated by it. If my hands are particularly sweaty that day, I’ll have to wear it up because touching it while down will make it greasy and unsightly. Hyperhidrosis affects how safe I feel behind the wheel of my car. Sometimes sweaty palms compromise a steady grip. It affects how effectively I’m able to use my phone or the trackpad of my computer, things I need to maintain relationships and my career. Often, my hands are too sweaty for touch screens to register my touch. It affects so many aspects of my day-to-day life that it can be difficult to condense.