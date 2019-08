So Your Derm Prescribed You Hydroquinone. Now What?

Experts believe that there is a middle ground that can be met when it comes to treating hyperpigmentation. The first step is education. "I always tell my patients to use it for no more than two months at a time,” Dr. Hartman says. “I also require regular check-ins so I can monitor progress.” Alternatively, Ron Robinson , cosmetic chemist and founder of Beauty Stat, says that consumers who are wary of using hydroquinone should consider brightening alternatives. "You should only trust hydroquinone-containing items made by reputable manufacturers," Robinson says. "However, other ingredients like mulberry, vitamin C, licorice, kojic acid, and niacinamide are also effective and safe in treating skin discolouration." Dr. Charles adds that tretinoin, adapalene, and azelaic acid are also effective options for treating hyperpigmentation.