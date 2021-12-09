In Partnership with Hudson Bay

10 Truly Great Gift Ideas If You Don’t Know What To Give This Season

Nicole Kliest
There are the sort of people who know where to find everything no matter how niche the category. If you fall into that category of human — go forth and prosper. If that’s not you and you’re finding yourself befuddled by where to buy a gift for everyone on your holiday list, from your impossible-to-shop-for partner to your I-have-everything-I-need-already parent, we have a small suggestion that’ll make a big difference.
Rather than spending the next few weeks chasing down gifts from far-flung corners of the web, consider a gander at Hudson's Bay, a historic department store that nails down the one-stop shop vibe that proves so useful this time of year. From chic houseplants your interior design-obsessed friends will appreciate to sustainably made electronics that will improve anyone’s day-to-day routine, these 10 product picks, ahead, are great starting points for checking off everyone on your list this year.

