How To Get Over Your Nerves & Finally Tell Your Crush You Like Them

Some of the big reveals on Bravo's new web series Secret Crush are awkward, some are sweet, and some are downright heart-wrenching. But if there's one thing all of the people on this show have in common, it's that they're incredibly brave. The show asks people to meet up with their crush over dinner or drinks and finally reveal that they like them.
"That’s really hard to do face-to-face, almost impossible for people," says Frankie Bashan, PsyD, a professional matchmaker for queer women.
If you're looking to make your own secret crush a little less secret but don't quite know how, don't worry. We talked to Dr. Bashan and Erika Ettin, an online dating coach and founder of A Little Nudge, for their tips on how to do it right. (Spoiler alert: You might not even have to do it in person.)
Read on for the rest of their tips, and take a deep breath. You can do this.