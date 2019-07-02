THIS Is The Secret To Rocking Unwashed Hair

Jennifer Mulrow
appearance by Nhumi Threadgill.
There are plenty of mornings we're more than happy to forgo that a.m. shower in the name of hitting the snooze button a few more rounds. It's no surprise, then, that we've come to master the art of making the most of our unwashed hair. (And even getting a few compliments out of our coworkers in the process.) We're talking about the glory that is second-day waves — the simple-to-style bends that actually come to benefit from leaving hair a little less than squeaky clean. So, gear up with some Dove dry shampoo and a few chic barrettes, and learn our secret to styling second-day hair, just above.
Advertisement

More from Beauty