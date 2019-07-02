THIS Is The Secret To Rocking Unwashed Hair

There are plenty of mornings we're more than happy to forgo that a.m. shower in the name of hitting the snooze button a few more rounds. It's no surprise, then, that we've come to master the art of making the most of our unwashed hair. (And even getting a few compliments out of our coworkers in the process.) We're talking about the glory that is second-day waves — the simple-to-style bends that actually come to benefit from leaving hair a little less than squeaky clean. So, gear up with some Dove dry shampoo and a few chic barrettes, and learn our secret to styling second-day hair, just above.
