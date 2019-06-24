Here's How To Master The Low Bun Look We're Loving This Season

Topknots, we love you, but your lower counterpart is having a bit of a renaissance right now. Simple, elegant, and easy on the scalp, the ballerina bun has become way less prom night and more street style savvy and runway ready than ever. It's not hard to see why: The neck-grazing knot works on all types of hair textures and can have you feeling put together in two minutes flat. With the help of a little Love Beauty & Planet styling mist and a chic new hair pin, watch how we put our own twist on the classic style in the video above. (Dance skills welcome, but not required.)
