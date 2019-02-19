Story from Health & Wellness

How To Practice Yoga At Home If You're An Absolute Beginner

Cory Stieg
Photographed by Molly Cranna.
There's an image that comes across my Instagram feed about once a day of a wellness blogger in their light-filled apartment, surrounded by house plants, doing yoga and looking very casual about it. The thought of doing yoga at home sounds ideal; you don't have to deal with people, spend any money, or even leave the house. But in actuality, when I try to do yoga at home, I get distracted and end up scrolling my phone in child's pose on a yoga mat.
"One of the best things about yoga is that it can be done almost anytime, anywhere — including at home," says Jade Alexis, a yoga trainer on the audio-based workout app Aaptiv. The problem is, without a yoga teacher around, or a proper app to walk you through the workout, it's tough to know what exactly to do. You need to at least have a plan or intention each time you flow at home.
So, whether you also aspire to be an at-home yogi, or you just want to do yoga in private, ahead are some tips from Alexis and Sinikiwe Dhliwayo, yoga instructor and founder of Naaya Wellness (New York), a wellness collective for people of colour. With a mat and the right attitude, you too can be a yoga-flowing homebody.
