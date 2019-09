I Have Over 200 Beauty Products — & This Is How I Finally Got Organized

As a beauty writer, I get a lot of stuff in the mail — most of it it product that I keep to review for stories or videos I'm creating. This, coupled with the fact that I have a tendency to keep things I don't necessarily need, has caused my desk to become more of a dumping ground that an actual place of work. So, in an attempt to turn over a new leaf, I decided to seriously declutter my space once and for all. And to my surprise, weeks later, I'm starting to believe that less stuff can actually lead to a bit more happiness (or at the very least, efficiency).