Elevate Your At-Home Mani With This One Simple Step

Half the benefit of getting your nails done is feeling how smooth and soft your hands are afterwards. (The fresh coat of color doesn't hurt either.) But what if you didn't have to spend a pretty penny at the salon to get these same, silky-smooth results? The simple trick for elevating your at-home mani starts and ends with skin care. Prepping your canvas — and finishing it off — with a hydrating hand cream can go a long way. Watch how you can take a trendy dot-design manicure to the next level with the help of a lavender-scented Love Beauty & Planet lotion, just above.
