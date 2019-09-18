If you've mastered the art of the at-home manicure, 1. Congrats (using that nondominant hand is no joke!). 2. You're ready to take it to the next level: DIY nail art. These designs might require a bit of a steadier hand, but there's no reason you can't create fall's coolest nail-art trends (negative-space mani, anyone?) without ever having to step foot in a salon. With the help of a nourishing Dove soap for a smooth, clean canvas; geometric stickers for precise application; and a palette of summer's freshest polishes, watch how simple it is to create the high-impact, minimal-effort manicure of your dreams, above.
