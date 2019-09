With false lashes ringing in at up to $20 a pair, throwing a set away after a single use feels just plain wrong. Turns out, we’re right to trust our guts on this one, because according to makeup artist Jamie Greenberg (whose celebrity clients include Rashida Jones, Kaley Cuoco, and Busy Philipps) there's plenty of life left in a duo of false lashes after you’ve turned down for the night. The trick: Treat them like dishes and wash them after every use.