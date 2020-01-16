Close your eyes and think about the phrase 'ethical fashion'. What visuals spring to mind? I’ll start: there is linen. There are scarves. There are scratchy utility fabrics and flowy jersey 'basics'. There are dropped crotches, tunics, elasticated waistbands, dresses that go out where they should go in and in where they should go out. Trousers designed purposely to make one’s arse look like a potato in a paper bag. There is khaki, and grey, and a veritable rainbow of beige, extending from millet to lentil through a spectrum encompassing every kind of ancient grain.



The great news is that we’re wrong – or at least, not wholly right. Conscious fashion has come a long way, baby.