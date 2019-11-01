30 Women On How Their Finances Changed After Having Kids

“Other than all of my money going towards cute little clothes? The first few months after my daughter was born we spent a ton of money on Skip the Dishes. We would spend our whole day thinking about the baby and the baby’s needs and then 9 o’clock would roll around and we would realize we hadn’t eaten dinner. And I had no motivation to cook late at night, especially after a long day with a new baby. But once our baby started eating solids and the same food we were eating (and once we looked at the credit card), we knew we had to be more conscious of the kind of food we were spending our money on. But yeah, most of it is spent on baby clothes.” — Abbey, 26