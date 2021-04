Freezing My Eggs Was Hard; My Inner Auntie Made It Harder

I slunk into my next appointment and swiped my line of credit, keeping my back to the Baby Wall of Fame. That night I started hormone therapy . As the needles pierced the skin around my stomach, insecurities bled out. I didn’t fit in. I never had. I was an Indo-Canadian fusion recipe, with too much of this and not enough of that. That was why no boyfriend had ever wanted to marry me. I was Amy Schumer and they wanted Aishwarya. Or was I too Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and they wanted more Coachella? Maybe if I had followed The Rule Book for Indian Girls, or thrown it out altogether, I might be quarantined with my own family instead of watching COVID-19 steal the prospect of having one away. Woozy, I lay down. Obviously, feeling sick was a side effect of the drugs and not because I hopscotched between cultures and had grossly misstepped. Obviously, Sima Auntie replied.