That said, if you are prone to bacterial vaginosis or yeast infections, and you want to see what happens when you adjust your diet, go for it. "Absolutely be your own experiment," but don't make yourself crazy over it, Dr. Mitchell advises. Perhaps your best bet when it comes to your vaginal health is to just make sure that you're eating a well-rounded, vitamin-rich, plant-based, whole grain kind of diet, she says. Beyond that, there's just not enough data to suggest that any individual food is better or worse. "It's totally reasonable to try and eat more healthfully, with the thought that maybe that would also help the vagina," she says. Bottom line, though: If you end up with BV again, don’t blame your yogurt.