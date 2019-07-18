7 Ways To Deal If Planes Stress You Out

Travelling, as a concept, is a lot of fun. If you're lucky enough to be able to afford to take vacations now and then, or even if you travel often for work, it can be really rewarding. Plus, taking time off and getting outside of your comfort zone (literally) can be great for your health.
But, as fun as it is to escape everyday life and jet off to an exotic locale, the actual act of travelling and flying itself can be rife with triggers for anxiety. How early do you need to get to the airport? What if your flight is cancelled? And, once you get on the plane, how do you get through the fear that comes with every bit of turbulence?
Amy Morin, psychotherapist and author of 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do, says that flying, in particular, is anxiety-inducing because unlike, say, driving a car, you can't swerve away if an accident is about to happen.
"For many people, anxiety about flying on a plane stems from a lack of control," she says. "You’re a passenger on a plane with no control over anything."
It makes sense on a lot of levels: You're not the one in the driver's seat, and beyond being thousands of feet in mid-air without any control should a potential accident arise, you also can't control if a plane will leave without you if you're late.
That being said, a fear of flying doesn't have to stop you from travelling by plane altogether. If you're someone who gets anxious about flying, read on for some tips to help you keep your cool.
If you or someone you know is struggling, please contact Crisis Services Canada at 1-833-456-4566. All calls will be answered in confidence.