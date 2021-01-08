There Is No Shame In Feeling Lonely Right Now

Being on your own can be discombobulating. I didn’t die, I’m on the mend now and I have a home I can afford but, in so many ways, testing positive for COVID-19 days before Christmas after almost a year of not really being able to see the people I love was one of the most confounding things I’ve ever been through. Yet rather than embrace the exhaustion, as I lay in the dark and felt my body fighting against infection, aching all over, I became determined to get something from the experience.