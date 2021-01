There Is No Shame In Feeling Lonely Right Now

First time around, there were predictions that this crisis would bolster communities and bring us all closer together but as new waves of infection have been stoked by new strains of the virus, dictating what freedoms we can and can’t have, that doesn’t quite ring true. These days, most of my interactions with others take place behind transparent but firm barriers: the glass screen of my laptop, my phone. It’s no surprise that The Mental Health Foundation has warned that the viral pandemic could be fuelling another epidemic: loneliness. After lockdown 1.0 they found that almost a quarter of UK adults felt lonely because of coronavirus, that almost half of young people between 18 and 24 were experiencing loneliness and that those feelings more than doubled as that lockdown progressed.