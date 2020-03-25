I Live In Vancouver, Make $53,569, & Spent $340.89 On My Wellness Routine This Week

9 p.m. — I finally started my gratitude journal again. I used to do it all the time and then I kind of stopped. I have a harder time keeping up with evening rituals like that when I’m in a relationship. With another person around before bed, I feel weird just sitting and writing while they are right there. I have been meaning to start it back up for a while, and now I finally did. I found an old notebook I had purchased a while ago (because you always buy new, cute notebooks when you find them on sale for $4.99) and wrote down the things I was grateful for from that day. It worked its magic. Going to bed alone is (to say the least) a downer after four years of going to bed with someone else. Spending a few moments right then to remember what's good in life doesn't make all the bad feelings disappear, but it reminds me that there is more than just the sadness.