Canada's Top Beauty Pros LOVE These 5 Products

Every season a group of Canadian beauty pros heads to New York to join the fashion week action. Behind the scenes, they work serious magic to make some of the biggest trends happen. (Case in point: All the runway looks at last fall's epic Kith show, with Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin, were developed by Toronto-based makeup artist Grace Lee.) Some, like Toronto manicurist Rita Remark, are lead artists that work directly with the the likes of Alexander Wang and the Proenza Schouler design team to create the looks we see on the runway, and others are part of teams lead by the industry’s most notable heavyweights.
Fresh off the shows at New York Fashion Week, I caught up with five of Canada's brightest beauty stars to find out which products they turned to backstage.