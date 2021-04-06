Patchwork Will Be Everywhere This Summer – But It’s A Complicated Trend

Hazan’s business, which operates via Instagram and Shopify, sells quilted jackets at price points that average about $300 USD and can take up to a few days to make. Like Ogden, the sustainability factor is central to her work. “The fashion industry as a whole produces so much waste, it cannot go on forever. All the slow fashion and sustainable makers are just the beginning of this necessary change,” she says. “The topic of sustainable fashion is riddled with so many nuances, and as of now, only certain people can even afford it. For the customers who can, I believe it is very important they support small business, and sustainable products. When you have the ability to support artists, support change in how we consume, and support sustainable fashion, the choice becomes clear.”