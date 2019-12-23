6:30 a.m. — I get to work early, because I like to get in a couple of hours of peace and quiet before the hustle and bustle begins. Today, I go through 100 emails from the weekend. I've been trying to disconnect when I'm home unless it's really necessary. I'm a self-proclaimed workaholic. I typically answer emails or work on spreadsheets every evening until 8 p.m. I decided I need to stop doing that for my mental health and for balance. I have GAD (generalized anxiety disorder), and I'm always worried that something isn't getting done or that if I ignore an email someone will notice and it will put my position at risk, even though it won't. We should all have work-life balance, and I'm not curing cancer or helping the world with my work, and I need to keep reminding myself of that.