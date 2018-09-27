Follow R29's Lucie Fink as she dives headfirst into social experiments — five days at a time. It's easy to be a big spender — especially in New York City. It's the city with a million takeout options and a trillion sample sales! But this is the real world, and we're not zillionaires. So, budgeting is important. What happens when you can only spend $50 in five days? Goodbye, Seamless. Goodbye, after-work cocktails. Goodbye, sweet, sweet Starbucks. It's hard, for sure, but think of how much cash moola you'd save. While this was a silly challenge for us, we acknowledge the very real struggle others face on living such a limited budget every day. A $50 spending budget is not a real possibility for all, and should be considered while navigating how others manage their money. One way to really get a hold of what you're spending is by tracking your purchases and budgeting so that you're living within your means — including saving for unforeseen emergencies. Watch as Lucie tracks everything she purchases and tried to make smart choices along the way.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more stories about women navigating the world of personal finance, click here.
