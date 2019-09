This Facial Looks Terrifying—But You HAVE To See What It Did To My Skin

So, naturally, I zipped over to Jersey Boutique Spa to give it a try. The treatment started off pretty normally with gentle cleansing and a few extractions, but things started to get weird when celebrity esthetician Laura Condon whipped out a peel. After letting the product sit on my skin for a few minutes, Condon began dry-rubbing the product off my skin. It felt (and looked) like my face was molting a mixture of dead skin and product. Afterwards, my skin was pretty dry, so she applied a facial oil and starting cupping my face. Then, after a short bout of LED light treatment, Condon moved onto the main event: the Oxygen Enzyme Mask by skin-care brand DMK