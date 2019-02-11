Dua Lipa's Metallic Nails Were The Highlight Of The Grammys

The Grammy Awards, a.k.a. the biggest night in music, is a go-hard or go-home type of event — especially in the beauty department. Celebrities pull out their wildest looks and pair it with equally wild hair, makeup, and nails.
Dua Lipa got the memo, but took a different approach. The singer walked the carpet with her signature sleek bob and fairly neutral makeup. But the real magic happened when you looked a little closer, specifically down at her nails.
Lipa is no stranger to rocking cool nail art, but the blinged-out tips she wore for the Grammy Awards were particularly fitting for the star-studded occasion.
Her nail artist Kimmie Kyees created a custom metallic set using polishes from Defy & Style in the shades Gauntlet and Crazy Kinds (both available at Target), and topped it with loose glitter "for texture." Her chrome-coloured tips were adorned with mix of gold and silver studs that sparkled (almost) more than the bronze trophy itself.
We think it's safe to say Lipa's nails won best mani of the night — swipe through her manicurist's Instagram post to get a better look.
