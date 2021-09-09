How Diet Culture Continues To Gaslight Us

So what about all the change then? All too often, we're served up body diversity and size representation in its most palatable forms — non-straight-sized people with perfectly cinched waists and smooth skin, for example. Sure, the needle has moved, and industry standards for beauty, wellness and fashion now demand that brands use diverse casting or suffer the risk of being called out or cancelled. But herein lies the problem. We're provided with just enough diversity to still view these bodies as 'different', and made to feel that these crumbs are major victories. But it's the brands that are being celebrated, not really the people, and these milestones can lean more towards tokenism and virtue signalling.