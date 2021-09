How Diet Culture Continues To Gaslight Us

“In 2019, the weight loss, weight management and dieting market was valued at $192.2 billion USD, and this is projected to increase to $295.3 billion by 2027,” Tam points out. “This is a market that is literally designed to make people think and feel like they are not good enough, that their bodies must be changed, and only once you have reached the pinnacle of success, i.e. weight loss and the thin ideal, will you be happy.” After all, it's not exactly the physical body being marketed to us, but what comes after, as if all the other imperfect pieces in our lives will tip like dominos and fall into place once we reach this goal. If we could just look like X, we'd be happy, and happiness is always an easy sell.