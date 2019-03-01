Easy-To-Copy Office Outfits For Curvy Women

"A dress is a weapon" said the great Donatella Versace. No matter who you are, a fresh outfit makes you feel more confident, creative and ready to take on the day (they call it power dressing for a reason). What we wear not only expresses but also makes an impression on how we feel about ourselves.
Sometimes dressing for work can get a bit repetitive. Once we've put together a few winning outfit combinations, we tend to go back to them time and time again. Every so often though, it's fun to switch it up and try something new.
The issue for most of us isn't lack of creativity but lack of time. Whether you're an early riser or a last-minute, rush-out-the-flat type (guilty), being creative before your commute isn't always easy. So for outfit inspo, we've stalked some of our favourite fashion girls on the 'gram to make your morning dressing a bit more effortless.
Here are some of our favourite, fresh outfit ideas to have you looking fab while you take over the world.