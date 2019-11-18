Confessions Of…An Unpaid Fashion Intern

Most of the job was doing returns. So I’d have to package the samples back up and send them to the PRs. It was good because you got to learn what brands were represented by what PR. After doing it for so long you just knew it by memory, which made things easier. I’d also have to call samples in from PRs for shoots, help out on shoots and a lot of research. I can remember one day when all the staff had a team day out of the office, so it was only the interns and a stylist that remained. As there was a shoot the next day, the stylist needed some help calling in some items – this was the first time I did it. It made me happy that she thought I was capable and she kind of took me under her wing for that day. This stylist then gave a good recommendation about me to another stylist, which helped me get paid jobs. I was very appreciative of that, but looking back it’s still a lot of giving from the interns. One of the best parts of interning is making connections with people, though, so the giving can be worth it.