LoveMe is a series featuring LGBTQ thought leaders reading personal letters to their younger selves.
Christelle de Castro is a New York City-based photographer, filmmaker, and art director known for her portraiture. In 2012, She founded Stoneman, a creative agency providing art direction and production consulting for fashion and music labels. She was one of Refinery29’s 30 Under 30 and her work has appeared in Nylon, The Fader, V, and i-D.
Watch as de Castro tells her high school self that she is not going through a phase, but is actually gay. Her advice? Kiss the girl she likes and stop over-plucking her eyebrows.
Our partners at IHI Therapy Centre are dedicated to fostering personal growth free of traditional gender, sexual orientation, and cultural biases. For support, visit IHI Therapy Centre.
