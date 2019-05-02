“Part of my healing was being really open about my struggles with postpartum depression,” Griffin tells Refinery29. “I felt ashamed because I had this new gorgeous baby who almost never cried. He was a good baby from the get-go. But I was struggling. I loved doing an interview with Chrissy Teigen because even though we were in really different situations, we’d both gone through this postpartum depression.” It’s true. Griffin and Teigen live divergent lives. “She went through IVF and really wanted a child. My pregnancy was a surprise. She’s famous, and I’m a girl from Ohio. But it affected us both really similarly.”