“When I was approached with this opportunity to help be the voice for women experiencing postpartum depression and anxiety , I thought, ‘This is perfect!’ Teigen says. “I’m grateful to be able to use the platform that I’ve been given to reduce the stigma that many women feel when talking about these very real and treatable conditions. I wish I had known that postpartum depression can happen to anyone, because I didn’t think it could happen to me. Here I was with my perfect, little Luna and a supportive husband, yet I was truly struggling.”