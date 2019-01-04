The Celebrity Makeup Trends You'll See Everywhere In 2019

Our 2019 ambitions have us ready to take on the new year at full speed — and we're not the only thing coming in hot. According to the A-list makeup artists who create red-carpet looks for Lupita Nyong'o, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Amandla Stenberg, and more, this year's top makeup trends signal strength, bold creativity, and next-level skin.
For makeup artist Carola Gonzalez, that means an uptick in glitter-heavy eye looks (yes, even after the holidays) and glossy, vivid lip colour. Meanwhile, makeup artist Robert Sesnek forecasts a surge in graphic eye looks, and even a move toward intense pastels. In other words, now's not the time for meek makeup.
But don't mistake these statement styles for a pile-on of more-is-more makeup. While eye and lip looks evoke dense colour, makeup artist Tasha Reiko Brown predicts a return to more natural complexions; think creamy skin and barely-there highlight and contouring. Ahead, get a sneak peek of the looks you can expect to see everywhere as we head into awards season — and beyond.