Carey Mulligan: God Forbid A Woman On Screen Dares To Be Selfish

Next question! How does she avoid being tabloid fodder, and if she and her gazillion record-selling husband can do it, couldn't every other celeb who wanted to do it too? "I think so," she says, honestly. "I’ve always wanted to do just acting and not any of the other stuff that comes with it. There is a byproduct of that, which is a relative amount of fame or celebrity, but it is all optional unless you are targeted, which some people are or have been in the past. Like Keira [Knightley] was targeted, Sienna [Miller] was for a while. There are people who have not chosen any of this stuff and that comes from absolutely extreme fame, like Pirates of the Caribbean fame. But I’ve always been so lucky, I’ve never been massively interested in that side of things. I get really uncomfortable in places where there are millions of famous people. So I’m not looking to go to the restaurant where all the famous people are because I would feel a bit of a tit. And I’ve always thought that I never wanted people to know too much about me because I think it makes my job easier. And it just makes me nervous when people know too much. I also don’t want my family to have to think about that, or my kids. It got to the point where I had to fend off questions about my marriage and now I feel like people don't really ask that much."