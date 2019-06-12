6 Reasons Why You Should Consider Calling Off Your Wedding — Seriously

Unlike cancelling happy hour plans with a friend, deciding to call off a wedding requires a little more thought than sending a last-minute text. Of course, there's the logistical nightmare of returning wedding gifts and getting refunded for all your party purchases. But there's also the intense emotional stress of deciding to end the relationship that you heretofore thought was going to last forever.
Every relationship is different, as well as everyone's views on marriage as an institution, so it's tough to say exactly how to tell if you should call off your wedding. Experts say that it's best to simply trust your gut when you're having doubts about a relationship, which is easier said than done. "Ask yourself, What would I need to do moving forward if no one was watching? Would I still go through with it and be okay with it?" Akua K. Boateng, PhD, LPC, a licensed psychotherapist in Philadelphia, told Refinery29. And if you're having trouble answering those questions, that might be a clear sign that it's time to move on.
To get a sense of how people sort through this complicated life decision IRL, ahead are quotes from people who have called off their own engagements. The good news: Not every cancelled wedding described here ended up disastrously. In fact, some may give you the push you need to make the right decision for you.