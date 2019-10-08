Butch People Are Everywhere – So Why Are They Still So Misunderstood?

In the 21st century, shifting attitudes and understandings of queerness have diversified identities, introducing more and more people to more fluid ways of understanding their gender and sexuality. From trans masc to genderqueer to non-binary, many who originally identified as butch have reformulated how they understand themselves. While this is only a good thing, it’s important to note that butchness for both cis and trans people hasn’t gone away and that to be butch does not necessarily mean you are a cis lesbian or rigidly within the gender binary. 'Butch' as an identity can seem old fashioned in the age of gender aliens, but that’s less to do with butchness itself and more to do with prejudice about what butchness means. As Laura Bridgeman writes: "I always felt butch, although it did have negative connotations. Butches were seen to be moody, aggressive, violent. People to fear – not hot."