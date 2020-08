: My first IG Live featuring Black art was with Dana Scruggs Ciarra Walters , and Ivy Coco , three incredible female artists I love and will support endlessly. We were talking about how we all got into art. Ciarra and Ivy were going through a tough time in their lives, and art was their saving grace. Being able to discover Black and brown artists who made it ignited that spark in them to continue to rise. We don't often talk about the Black joy that white people don't see. White people are comfortable with Black sadness. They're pleased with Black angst, Black trauma, even Black hatred. But we need to highlight the moments of joy that we've been able to capture ourselves and capture in other people by overcoming those dark moments, the midnight hours, the deep, dark sadness. By showing our joy and showing our light, we're showing a new way of being to the world. Yes, there's drama; there's strife. But we need to show how to overcome that. If we're just harping on the dark days of sadness, what's attracting anyone to the light? Everyone has darkness, and we can all relate to that, but I think it's super important always to highlight the other side of it because that side is less visible and less felt than the other side of the dark side of us.