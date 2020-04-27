Soothe Stressed-Out Skin With These Rose-Quartz Beauty Products

The brand-new collection includes a gentle daily cleanser, a clay detox mask, a pore-refining scrub, and a foam face wash, all infused with the two hero ingredients. Rose quartz — aka, the "love" stone — is known for promoting self-love and stress relief, and each product lends a fresh, soft rose scent. Combine that with the purifying charcoal — a natural magnet known to trap and draw out impurities — and the brand's cleansing technology, and you've got a seriously effective formula for deep-cleansing skin and channelling some positive energy in the process.