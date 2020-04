Soothe Stressed-Out Skin With These Rose-Quartz Beauty Products

Whether you swear by jade rolling to reduce early-morning puffiness or swipe on a topaz-infused highlighter to light up your cheekbones, there's no denying that crystals have come for our beauty routines by bringing the good vibes straight to our skin. Now, thanks to Bioré , restorative rose quartz is teaming up with purifying charcoal in a skin-care line that's determined to serve as an ultimate refresh for stressed-out skin.