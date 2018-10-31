If only there was a killer throwback beauty look to match every rad '90s jam. Queen Bey gave us just that today by posting her latest homage for Halloween: faux album cover art for Toni Braxton’s 1993 single, "Another Sad Love Song," featuring ‘Yoncé wearing Braxton’s exact hair and makeup. Shared via Instagram, the tribute is so spot-on that one of the only discernible differences between the original and mock versions can be found in a simple spelling change: Beyoncé is Phoni Braxton, y’all — and we're here for all its true '90s beauty, right down to the manicure.
Let’s start with the hair: a pixie cut perfectly coiffed by longtime Beyoncé collaborator Kim Kimble. Meanwhile, the makeup look, created by Rokael Lizama has us seriously rethinking our cut crease obsession. Beige and sable shadows create natural definition — was this the original contour? — while precisely-lined brick red lips and a flutter of lashes placed on the outer corner of the eyes round out the look. Um, excuse us while we add MAC Spice Lip Pencil to cart.
While we debate switching our own Halloween costume for something a little more late 20th century (hey, it's not too late!), we're left with one final nugget to love from Beyoncé's tribute post:
“Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends," she wrote to Ms. Braxton. "Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.”
Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!!— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 30, 2018
How do you look better than me on MY album cover?
I LOVE IT, Such a superstar!
Thanks for the love sis!
Happy Halloween ?
Who run the world...GIRLS! GIRLS! ????@Beyonce pic.twitter.com/dFSbBrQV8Y
For her part, Braxton returned the love with this sweet tweet, proving Halloween may come but once a year, but sisterhood is forever.
