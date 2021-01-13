We hate to play favourites with the seasons, but winter isn't at the top of our preferred list — as far as our skin goes, at least.
Sure, the cooler months are great for our constantly cozy aesthetic, but they usually mark the time when our skin tends to be out of whack. Too much artificial heat (or lack thereof), not enough sunlight, and dryness caused by frigid air — and now face masks — is no recipe for the dewy, glowy, hydrated skin we typically aim for. Fortunately, a solid skin-care routine can help make up for that.
Small swaps, like trading an exfoliating cleanser for a cream one, can work to combat dull winter skin and breathe new life into your face. To help your skin live its best life this season, the Refinery29 beauty team broke down their go-to skin-care products for winter. Find our favourites, ahead.
