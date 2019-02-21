Dami Olonisakin is an award-winning sexpert. Through her blog, Simply Oloni, she shares sex and relationship advice with women from all over the world. Oloni also hosts Laid Bare, a sex-positive podcast, and is well on her way to becoming an author with her crowdfunded first book, The Big O.
In the book, Oloni will decode sex and sexuality for millennials. Often called the "hook-up generation", she believes that the hyper-connectivity of our world has left young people disillusioned and often anxious about sex, consent and intimacy.
Oloni's work consistently demystifies sex – or as she calls it, "sexual fake news" – so that everyone, especially young women, can confidently enjoy shame-free, fulfilling relationships. So we asked readers for their sex questions – from dealing with a big penis to how to have a better orgasm from penetration, what to do when your partner can't keep erect, and how to prevent UTIs after vigorous sex.
Check out Oloni's advice ahead...