12 Powder Foundations That Actually Look Like Skin

Once upon a time, wearing powder foundation was a challenge. If your skin was on the drier side, the finish would look cakey. If the shade wasn't an exact match, you'd look a bit ashy. And don't even get us started on the durability — one slip up could crush your entire compact and ruin your floors forever.
Thankfully, those days are a distant memory. Brands across the board have stepped up their powder foundation formulas, offering a wider range of shades that are comfortable to wear (regardless of skin type), look natural, and last hours without the need for touch-ups.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best compacts on the market. From luxury finds to bargain brands, there's something for everyone's budget, and these silky formulas will quickly make up for any past transgressions.
