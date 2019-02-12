The Best Hand Creams For Your Witchy Winter Hands

Even the most basic beauty bitch needs a hardcore hand cream during the coldest months of the year unless she wants her cracked paws to shrivel up and probably fall off and end up looking like sad, gnarled twigs on the ground wondering what they ever did to deserve this. Freezing temperatures (baiiii polar vortex), cranked thermostats, and obsessive hand-washing to avoid everybody’s gross seasonal germs all add up to hands that are seriously in need of some heavy moisturizing action. Here are some creams that are up to the job.