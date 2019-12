Grown-Up Clear Lip Glosses Even Your Middle School Self Would Love

Eventually many of us traded our favourite lip lacquers in for matte and cream formulas until recently, when gloss officially entered the beauty zeitgeist once again. Now celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez — plus VSCO girls — are making transparent lip glosses popular again. Luckily for us, the glosses of 2019 are smooth, silky, shiny, and packed with skin-care benefits to boot. Check out our favourites ahead.