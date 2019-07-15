It's July. It's hot. And a sticky summer season means we may need to rely on our beauty products a little more than usual to help keep us feeling fresh. From prioritizing long-wear, melt-free formulas to swapping out heavy, musky fragrances for the fresher and fruitier, there are plenty of ways to do just that. Our go-to approach this season? Embracing dewier skin and making our glow work for us. Watch the video above for proof that a pear-scented Dove antiperspirant spray, a warm-toned amber smoky eye, and a shiny nude lipgloss are all you need to keep your look fresh on your next big night out.
