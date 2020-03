While these sort of cardio aerobic dance moves may not score you a date in middle school or attention at the clerb, they are just as effective, which is great if you hate the treadmill or cardio in general. There are plenty of boutique fitness studios that offer cardio dance classes — like 305 Fitness AKT In Motion , or even Zumba — but no matter how dimly-lit the studio is, you still might feel intimidated to let loose and twerk in front of strangers and mirrors. And that is totally understandable.